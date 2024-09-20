Dos and Don'ts for Week 3: Chiefs' backfield, Panthers' offense, Justin Fields

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

Don't assume anything in the Chiefs' RB situation

Andy Reid has won 71% of his regular-season games in 12 years as head coach of the Chiefs, and of course, he has three Super Bowl rings. Reid knows what he is doing, and by the end of the weekend we should all know what he is doing with his running backs now that starter Isiah Pacheco is out until probably November with a fractured right fibula (and subsequent surgery).