Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 3 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns -6.5

Locks: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 39.5 (12th highest)

FPI favorite: Browns by 6, 64.9% to win outright

Giants injury watch: none to report

Browns injury watch: WR Jamari Thrash: Q; RB Pierre Strong Jr.: Q; TE David Njoku: Q; RB Nick Chubb: O; RB Nyheim Hines: O

Best of the Week

Tristan H. Cockcroft: The matchup and the likely game script (a Browns lead in the second half) portend a strong game for Jerome Ford, who should be the clear lead back over D'Onta Foreman in this situation.

Mike Clay: Devin Singletary's Week 2 success came against a suspect Commanders defense after he fell flat in Week 1. He's played on a massive 75% of Giants snaps so the opportunity is there, but the matchup is tougher, so he's a flex play this week.

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5

Locks: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 40.5 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.9, 69.1% to win outright