Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Porter didn't shadow last week, but he did against Drake London in Week 1, Courtland Sutton in Week 2 and Quentin Johnston in Week 3. He covered the three on a combined 58 of 84 routes, including 57 of 66 on the perimeter. London posted a 2-15-0 line on four targets, Sutton managed 1-26-0 on five targets and Johnston put up 2-44-1 on a pair of targets.

Porter hasn't been targeted much and, even after a rough day against Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, the Steelers have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Lamb aligns in the slot 55% of the time, so he'll work against rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. quite a bit in this one. However, he can expect to see Porter when aligned out wide.

