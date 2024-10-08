Open Extended Reactions

It's already Week 6 of the fantasy football season. And four more teams are on a bye (Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings). So, I can see the need -- especially for managers in deeper leagues -- to stream wide receivers this week. I have some emerging players to look at there.

The same at running back, where injuries and increased usage have created more opportunities. And I want to start at quarterback with a rookie who just recorded his best numbers of the season as he heads into a positive matchup this Sunday.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Roster percentages are updated each Friday, and players from Thursday's night game have been removed. All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks