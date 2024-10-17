Fantasy football trends: Chase Brown among emerging RBs, JuJu's role in K.C. and more

Open Extended Reactions

Every Thursday, we look at the offensive trends across the league, focusing on the impact it has on fantasy football. And this was a pretty busy week, right?

Two veteran wide receivers were traded, which will boost their new respective pass games. Plenty to talk about there. But there's more, as the Chiefs might have a target for Patrick Mahomes to fill the void left by the injured Rashee Rice, and we'll look at four running backs who are knocking on the door, waiting for that opportunity to see their roles increase.

Chase Brown's playmaking upside

Brown has scored at least 14 fantasy points in three straight games, with at least one touchdown in two of them. While I would really like to see Brown's receiving usage increase, as he averaged 14.4 yards per screen reception in 2023, it's pretty clear that he has more playmaking upside than Zack Moss. This season, 19.6% of Brown's carries have resulted in 10 or more yards, compared to 7.9% for Moss. And that tracks, as Brown has more short-area speed, with the contact balance to get through the second-level wash. I see Brown as the Bengals running back to roster moving forward. And if you want to extend a trade offer for Brown, it's good time to buy low.

Jayden Reed's deployment in the Packers' offense