Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised.

Don't be surprised if ... Patrick Mahomes becomes droppable

It seems incomprehensible that one of the best quarterbacks of this generation -- a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time MVP still in his prime -- can be leading the NFL's lone unbeaten team but also be one of fantasy's signature disappointments this season. Mahomes enters Week 8 against the terrible Las Vegas Raiders ranked 22nd among QBs in ESPN fantasy points and averaging only 13.8 points per game, 24th in the league. This is quite a fall from last season, when most ignored his statistical underachieving because he still finished as a top-10 fantasy QB for the sixth consecutive season. Mahomes is not remotely on that path this season.