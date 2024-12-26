Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah celebrated scoring his 100th home goal for Liverpool on Thursday. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has said he is hopeful that Liverpool can lift the Premier League title this season, saying this campaign "feels different."

Liverpool coach Arne Slot is in his first season in charge at Anfield, but he could equal the feat of Jürgen Klopp by delivering a league title to the club after moving seven points ahead with a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Thursday.

Salah, who has repeatedly said he could leave at the end of the season amid the final year of his contract, called for his Liverpool teammates to keep pushing for the title.

"The most important thing is the team winning -- hopefully we win the Premier League," he told Amazon Prime. "It is great, but we focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that.

"[This year] it feels different, but the most important thing is we need to stay humble. This one is very special, hopefully we win the Premier League and for this club, it is something I dream of."

Salah scored the third goal against Leicester, his 100th home goal since joining the club in 2017.

"Great goal again," Slot said about Salah's 16th Premier League goal this season.

"Mo had a similar shot that hit the bar and he had another one with his right that just went over the bar. We arrived there many times and if these players -- like Cody, like Lucho [Luis Diaz], like Diogo [Jota], like Darwin [Nunez], like Mo -- if they arrive often enough in promising positions, they will deliver."

Regarding his future at Liverpool, the Egypt forward sidestepped a question about his contract situation. As it stands, he will be allowed from Jan. 1 to talk to other clubs about a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool were denied the title on several occasions by Pep Guardiola's imperious Manchester City sides in recent seasons. However, City haven't played their best this term, with Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal their biggest rivals for the title at present.

"Twenty games before the end you don't look at it [the table]. You know so many challenges are still ahead of you," Slot said.

"Two months ago, we were one point behind [Manchester] City and look what has happened there. In terms of injuries and then you have a bit of bad luck or a suspension. This can happen to any team, so it's far too early to already be celebrating."