Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim called for side to be more aggressive following their 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Thursday.

The result marked United's third straight loss and means the club have won just two of Amorim's eight Premier League games in charge.

United were dealt a blow when captain Bruno Fernandes saw red two minutes shortly after half-time before Matheus Cunha scored directly from a corner to send Wolves ahead, with Hwang Hee-Chan doubling the lead in the final moments of the game.

"We have to improve the relationships, but we have some moments," Amorim told Amazon Prime after the game.

"We lack a little bit of aggression, but we don't train. We just play and try to find a better way to win games and that's it. We can't control the games like the other ones that we lost. I think we were always in control of the game, not always dominating, but in control of some things, some set-pieces. The sending off was really hard for us."

United's struggles have continued under Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, with the side earning just four wins in all competitions.

According to ESPN Global Research, it is the first time that United have lost three straight games in all competitions since September 2023.