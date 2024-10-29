Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Lamb aligns in the slot 51% of the time and Terrell has not moved inside for a single pass play this entire season. That said, this will be a part-time shadow, with Terrell likely covering Lamb on his perimeter routes and slot CB Dee Alford working against him when he's inside. Terrell has shadowed George Pickens, DeVonta Smith, Mike Evans, Diontae Johnson and DK Metcalf this season. He covered the receivers on 91 of their 135 routes, including 91 of 100 on the perimeter. The receiving lines were as follows: Pickens (7-6-85-0), Smith (9-6-69-0), Evans (7-5-62-2), Johnson (10-6-78-1) and Metcalf (7-4-99-1), which works out to 18.1 fantasy points per game. Atlanta has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, including the third most to the perimeter and 10th most to the slot over the last four weeks.

Takeaway: