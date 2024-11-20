Don't be surprised if ... these players help, or hurt, your chances of making the fantasy football playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... trading for these players helps you make the fantasy playoffs

Baker Mayfield, QB, and Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: We are focusing this column on the next three weeks (Weeks 12 through 14). The Buccaneers come off their bye week ready to face the Giants, Panthers and Raiders. These three downtrodden franchises are not only playing for next season before we even get to Thanksgiving, but the three defenses permit plenty of PPR points to just about everyone, notably QBs and RBs. Mayfield struggled in Week 10 against the 49ers, but he remains one of five QBs averaging 20 PPR fantasy points per game.

Evans is a WR, of course, but after not playing since Week 7 because of a hamstring injury (and healing up more during the team's bye), he is healthy and looking to achieve the 11th 1,000-yard receiving season of his 11-year career. With this schedule not only upcoming but also later in the season (the Bucs finish with the Cowboys, Panthers and Saints!) he should get there if he can simply stay healthy. While you're at it, go get RBs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, too. Even sharing touches, each will thrive.