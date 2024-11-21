Players who can help you reach the fantasy playoffs ... and advance

Open Extended Reactions

At this point of the fantasy football season, I think it's time to hit on multiple topics. So, that's what we're going to do today.

We'll start with quarterbacks, with a pair of dual-threat signal-callers who are trending up. But we also need to look at the matchups, setting a path to get into the fantasy playoffs ... and advancing.

There are insurance running backs to discuss here, too, because we need to protect our rosters as we head toward the postseason.

And with in-season trades shaking up the wide receiver position, there are questions looming about veteran players. I have some answers there based on what I've seen on tape.

So let's get into it, because we all need a win this week.

Two QBs with fantasy playoff potential