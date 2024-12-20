Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense. Don't be afraid. Take a deep breath. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party, and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You would not believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you are (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

Don't make assumptions about the rookie QBs

Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels should finish with the most fantasy points among first-year quarterbacks and he is an obvious play, even against the tough Eagles on Sunday, but he isn't alone among trustworthy choices. Three other rookie QBs are averaging at least 15 points per game, including the Broncos' Bo Nix, who faced the Chargers Thursday night (and scored over 20 points). The other two are the Bears' Caleb Williams and the Patriots' Drake Maye, and their Week 16 matchups are better. Did you see that Bills-Lions game in Week 15? We saw 90 points scored! They attained more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage! Williams and Maye face those defenses.