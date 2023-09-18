Week 2 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in Sunday's games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an 'A' | Who got an 'F'

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 2

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 2

1. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans dropped 29.1 PPR points on the Bears' defense, catching 6 of 8 targets for 171 yards and a score. Through two weeks, Evans has now caught 12 of 20 targets for 237 yards, with a touchdown reception in each game. Yes, I had real questions about Evans' fit with Baker Mayfield heading into the season, but we have to look at the production and the route structure that is creating opportunities for the veteran pass-catcher. You can play Evans as a WR2 in the Week 3 matchup versus the Eagles. -- Bowen