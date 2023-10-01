Week 4 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in Thursday and Sunday's games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 4

1. Josh Allen, QB, and Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Allen is on some kind of run right now, delivering three straight 20-plus-point fantasy performances capped by this 36.5 point clobbering of the rival Miami Dolphins. This one required a mere 25 pass attempts, in large part because of the Dolphins' decision to have cornerback Kader Kohou cover Diggs; Diggs scored 34.2 of his 36.0 PPR fantasy points on his six targets (out of seven total) in which Kohou was the closest defender. This quarterback-receiver duo should only keep it up as near-the-top-of-their-position performers against the Jaguars and Giants the next two weeks. -- Cockcroft