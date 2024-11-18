Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 11

1. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

Fantasy football's favorite gadget player set a personal best with his 41.52 PPR fantasy points, driven by a trio of rushing touchdowns and 10 targets, the latter a team-leading total. Hill saw an expanded role in the Saints' second game since changing coaches as well as putting Chris Olave on injured reserve, handling a quarter of the team's rushing attempts alongside the lofty target share. The Saints now enter their bye week, but if this is any indication of how interim head coach Darren Rizzi intends to use Hill down the stretch, the tight end-eligible veteran would warrant a universal add-and-start. For the record, Hill began Week 11 rostered in 46.2% of ESPN leagues and started in 28.4%. -- Cockcroft