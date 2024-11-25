Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 12

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 12

1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Considering how up-and-down his game was, it's difficult to fathom how he got fantasy's top score from Sunday's 1 p.m. ET contests (30.4 points). Daniels went into halftime with just 2.78 points and struggled through a trio of three-and-outs early in the second half, but he went on a massive fourth-quarter tear capped by an 86-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. While the Commanders ultimately fell short of a comeback win, Daniels' exploits again delivered the goods for his fantasy managers. This was his best single-game score, serving as a reminder of his potency as both a rusher and passer. About the only thing not to like about his rest-of-season outlook is that he has a Week 14 bye ahead of him -- though even that should provide him much-needed rest. -- Cockcroft