The Seattle Seahawks suffered a blow to their offense Sunday, losing starter Kenneth Walker III to an oblique injury in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker's injury is significant for fantasy managers as the running back had averaged 16.6 touches and 13.7 fantasy points per game this season.

Rookie Zach Charbonnet (rostered in 32.2% of ESPN leagues) received the majority of the Seahawks' rushing attempts after Walker went down and is expected to be the team's starter moving forward. Charbonnet showcased a three-down skill set during his college career at UCLA, leading the nation in total yards per game in his final season. Charbonnet should be your top priority on the waiver wire this week, especially with the Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Tutu Atwell, Isaiah Likely, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are also attractive options on the waiver wire in Week 12.

Here are some other options to consider.

Running backs

Salvon Ahmed (1.9%) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (20.4%), Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane is questionable for Friday's game against the Jets with a knee injury, so it makes sense for fantasy managers to add Ahmed or Wilson. Miami boasts a strong rushing attack that is currently tied for the second-most rushing yards per game (147.9).

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens (35.1%)

Mitchell's role in the Ravens' backfield continues to grow, and it appears that the rookie has supplanted Justice Hill as Baltimore's No. 2 running back. Mitchell played 24 snaps compared to Gus Edwards' 25. While he is unlikely to take work away from Edwards at the goal line, Mitchell could see more snaps on third down in the near future, further enhancing his fantasy value. The Ravens' offense ranks second in rushing attempts per game and first in rushing yards per game. Mitchell has an excellent matchup in Week 12 against a Chargers defense that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Quick hit

Roschon Johnson (24.4%) could see more touches against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 with D'Onta Foreman dealing with an ankle injury. Johnson is part of a committee with Khalil Herbert, and the Bears have one of the worst schedules moving forward for running backs.

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (43.6%)

Love capitalized on a favorable matchup against the Chargers' defense on Sunday with 20.8 fantasy points, his best performance since Week 3. Love has a strong supporting cast including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. Considering Aaron Jones' knee injury and upcoming matchups against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, the Packers could lean toward a more pass-heavy approach.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (20.9%)

Carr enters Week 12 coming off a bye after he had only 5.4 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 10. However, Carr scored 15 or more fantasy points in each of his five previous games. Fantasy managers should expect a similar performance from Carr against a Falcons defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Carr has struggled under pressure and the performance of the Saints' offense isn't helping, but Atlanta's defensive front ranks 29th in pass rush win rate.

Quick hits

Gardner Minshew (6.6%) is an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats. Minshew and the Colts face a Buccaneers defense in Week 12 that has given up the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Despite a middling performance against the Seahawks in Week 11, Matthew Stafford (31.5%) is still worth adding. He should have success in Week 12 against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Wide receivers

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams (25.3%)

Atwell should see increased playing time with Cooper Kupp dealing with an ankle injury. Atwell made the most of his opportunity when Kupp missed the first four games of the season. He scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of those games and will likely see more targets in Week 12 against the Cardinals.

Romeo Doubs (39.2%) and Jayden Reed (18.5%), Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson's decline has been a surprise this season as Reed leads all Packers wide receivers in receiving yards while Doubs leads the team in receptions. Reed has scored 19.4 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games, while Doubs has scored 11 or more fantasy points in four of his past five games. Both Doubs and Reed continue to be actively involved in the Packers' offense, and with Aaron Jones dealing with a knee injury, Reed, who rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, could see more rushing attempts against the Lions on Thursday.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens (43.8%)

Beckham surpassed 100 receiving yards for the first time since 2019 last Thursday. He led the Ravens in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Bengals and has scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games, garnering at least seven targets in two of them. Beckham should continue to be a key part of the Ravens' passing game now with Mark Andrews out indefinitely. He faces a Chargers defense in Week 12 that has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (36.4%)

Moore has seen seven targets in consecutive games, scoring 12.0 or more fantasy points in each game. He led the Browns in receiving yards against the Steelers and appears to have a strong rapport with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns relied heavily on short passes in Week 11, capitalizing on Moore's ability to generate yards after the catch. The Browns will face a Denver defense in Week 12 that has performed well but surrendered the most total yards per game to opponents this season.

Quick hits

Demario Douglas (24.5%) has been targeted 16 times and scored at least 10 fantasy points over the past two games. He faces a New York Giants defense in Week 12 that has given up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Don't forget about Noah Brown (40.5%), who should return to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. He has scored 24 or more fantasy points in each of the past two games.

Jameson Williams (14.4%) has seen his number of snaps increase each week. He finished with three targets and 12.4 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears Sunday and ran nearly as many routes as Josh Reynolds. With upcoming games against the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, now is the perfect time to stash him on your bench.

Khalil Shakir (5.4%) finished with 20.5 fantasy points and a career-high 115 yards receiving against the New York Jets. He is worth adding in deeper formats, but has only one game with more than four targets this season.

Greg Dortch (0.1%) led the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards in Week 11, finishing with 13.6 fantasy points against the Houston Texans.

Rondale Moore (36.1%) turned his one target into a 48-yard touchdown reception. Both Dortch and Moore are worth adding in deeper formats.

Tight ends

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (0.9%)

Likely is poised to become an important part of the Ravens' offense after Andrews' injury last Thursday. Likely has scored 13.1 fantasy points per game in the five career games which he saw five or more targets. Likely faces a Chargers defense in Week 12 that has given up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Quick hits

Luke Musgrave (28.3%) consistently plays a high number of snaps and runs a high number of routes. He has garnered four or more targets and scored 7.0 or more fantasy points in four of the five games he's played since the Packers' Week 6 bye.

Michael Mayer (6.5%) has established a solid rapport with fellow rookie Aidan O'Connell, seeing five targets and scoring 8.5 or more fantasy points in two straight games. The Raiders face a Chiefs defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards over the past three games, but Mayer should still actively be involved in the short-to-intermediate passing game.

Pat Freiermuth (41.3%) played only 31 snaps and ran 14 routes in his first game back from injured reserve. He is someone to stash on your bench for Week 12 as the Steelers face the Bengals. Freiermuth has averaged 54.0 receiving yards per game and seen 31 targets over four career games against Cincinnati.