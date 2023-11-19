Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 11

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, and Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence couldn't have looked much better than he did in this game, and his fantasy point total, a second-best-of-his-career 32.18, reflected that (not to mention topped all scores from the eight-game 1 p.m. ET block). He made good use of his deep-threat receiver Ridley, who converted two passing scores for a 31.1 PPR score (his best in 2023), and Lawrence got a pair of rushing scores to boot. It was a highly welcomed performance from both players' fantasy managers, especially as Lawrence had been dealing with knee issues before the Week 9 bye and had an awful outing last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The timing was good heading into a pair of favorable matchups (@HOU, CIN). -- Cockcroft