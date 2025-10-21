Players who score without scoring: Heavy hitters who add points with defense

Open Extended Reactions

Is it really enough for a player to provide almost nothing but hits and blocked shots in fantasy hockey? Can those categories pile up at such a rate that managers can overlook empty returns elsewhere?

Based on the early returns this season ... well, yeah.

Take the case of Brayden McNabb. The Vegas Golden Knights defender currently sits 16th among all blueliners in total fantasy points this season with 13.0. Aside from a single shot on goal, 12.9 of those fantasy points have come from his nine hits and 24 blocked shots. He is the epitome of earning value through defensive hustle alone, but he's not alone.

Why 31? Because it felt wrong to cut off the list right before this generation's rock star for FPHBS. Trouba has either led the league or threatened to do so in this category for several years.

Matthews stands alone in a sea of blueliners here, showcasing his renewed defensive focus. One of the game's top snipers has blocked 16 shots through six games. If the power play starts clicking for the Leafs soon, Matthews could quickly become the leader in overall fantasy points.

What jumps out most from that list is how many of these names have little or no offensive upside, yet they're carrying steady value week to week. Peeke and Zadorov aren't even defense partners for the Bruins, yet both benefit from the team's physical play so far this season. Peeke is second in the league in blocked shots, while Zadorov is second in hits.

Of course, the real fantasy gold comes when a player contributes in those physical categories and chips in offense. Theodore fits that mold perfectly. Vegas has leaned on a five-forward power play early, but with Mark Stone sidelined for several weeks, Theodore will reclaim the quarterback role. That means some added offensive punch to the blocks foundation that's already keeping him fantasy-relevant -- the kind of blend that separates useful depth from true difference-makers.

Mikhail Sergachev is another example, with zero points but a solid base from the physical stats. We know he'll start scoring eventually given his role as the Mammoth's top offensive option on the blue line.

Goalie notes

Here's this week's goaltending snapshot, showing crease shares, fantasy production, and key notes where relevant.

Buffalo Sabres in six games (four last week):

Alex Lyon (crease share season/week: 100.0%/100.0%, fantasy points season/week: 17.6/16.2, 84.4% available)

Shutting out the defending champs and earning positive points in a loss to the Avalanche, it's not like Lyon is getting a soft schedule to earn these fantasy points. There's no clear timetable for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to return, so Lyon has some medium-term appeal now that the Sabres have remembered how to score.

Columbus Blue Jackets in five games (three last week):

Jet Greaves (crease share season/week: 59.8%/66.8%, fantasy points season/week: 7.4/5.4, 91.2% available)

Elvis Merzlikins (crease share season/week: 40.2%/33.2%, fantasy points season/week: 6.0/0.4, 73.1% available)

Keep your finger on the acquisition button for Greaves, as this already looks close to a 50-50 split of the crease, which is all Greaves needs to be worth a roster spot based on how he closed out last season.

Chicago Blackhawks in seven games (four last week):

Spencer Knight (crease share season/week: 71.6%/75.8%, fantasy points season/week: 18.8/19.0, 70.8% available)

Arvid Soderblom (crease share season/week: 28.4%/24.2%, fantasy points season/week: 1.4/2.6, 99.7% available)

Knight is getting a ton of volume and doing enough to earn positive points even when the 'Hawks lose. Already he seems like a goaltender worth having as a third goalie in leagues with daily lineups, as long as you bench him for the toughest of matchups.

Detroit Red Wings in six games (four last week):

Cam Talbot (crease share season/week: 55.7%/49.2%, fantasy points season/week: 16.4/13.6, 63.8% available)

John Gibson (crease share season/week: 44.3%/50.8%, fantasy points season/week: 3.0/11.4, 77.5% available)

Los Angeles Kings in six games (three last week):

Anton Forsberg (crease share season/week: 50.8%/65.6%, fantasy points season/week: -1.4/-1.4, 98.4% available)

Darcy Kuemper (crease share season/week: 49.2%/34.4%, fantasy points season/week: -5.8/-0.4, 19.5% available)

Kuemper is not expected to be out for a long time, but his absence could drag out another week or so while the Kings are on the road.

Montreal Canadiens in seven games (four last week):

Sam Montembeault (crease share season/week: 56.6%/49.4%, fantasy points season/week: -2.4/-4.8, 26.1% available)

Jakub Dobes (crease share season/week: 43.4%/50.6%, fantasy points season/week: 17.4/9.4, 84.9% available)

New Jersey Devils in five games (four last week):

Jake Allen (crease share season/week: 53.5%/88.9%, fantasy points season/week: 12.2/12.2, 87.8% available)

Jacob Markstrom (crease share season/week: 46.5%/11.1%, fantasy points season/week: -0.2/3.6, 42.7% available)

Allen gets the crease for at least two weeks. He's definitely worth starting for the entire run if your lineup locks, but it'd be better if you could move him and and out of your lineup; To avoid the home-and-home with the Avalanche, for example.

play 0:38 Jake Allen makes big-time save vs. Flyers Jake Allen makes big-time save vs. Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers in six games (four last week):

Dan Vladar (crease share season/week: 66.0%/75.5%, fantasy points season/week: 16.4/14.0, 92.1% available)

Samuel Ersson (crease share season/week: 34.0%/24.5%, fantasy points season/week: -6.0/-6.0, 97.1% available)

Pittsburgh Penguins in six games (three last week):

Arturs Silovs (crease share season/week: 50.2%/33.5%, fantasy points season/week: 10.8/6.0, 89.4% available)

Tristan Jarry (crease share season/week: 49.8%/66.5%, fantasy points season/week: 13.6/8.8, 71.1% available)

Vegas Golden Knights in seven games (six last week):

Adin Hill (crease share season/week: 51.1%/37.5%, fantasy points season/week: 1.8/5.6, 10.0% available)

Akira Schmid (crease share season/week: 48.9%/62.5%, fantasy points season/week: 14.0/12.0, 95.0% available)

With the success the Golden Knights are having, Schmid becomes a must-add with Hill's injury on Monday. Carter Hart isn't available to the team until December, so any extended absence for Hill will mean a steady diet of Schmid.

Washington Capitals in six games (three last week):

Logan Thompson (crease share season/week: 67.0%/67.8%, fantasy points season/week: 14.6/8.0, 9.7% available)

Charlie Lindgren (crease share season/week: 33.0%/32.2%, fantasy points season/week: 10.0/-4.0, 46.7% available)

Power-play notes

play 1:22 Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Highlights Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Highlights

Josh Doan, RW, Buffalo Sabres (available in 89.8%): The Sabres finally got a power play working this past week and the ultimate combo was a little unexpected. No Alex Tuch, but Doan and Zach Benson were on the top unit. Doan managed three power-play points as the attack came together to collectively average four shots every two minutes on the advantage.

Victor Olofsson, RW, Colorado Avalanche (available in 97.8%): It might not be Olofsson that ultimately sticks and becomes fantasy relevant, but note that the Avs are tinkering with their power-play deployment as they look to sail out of the advantage doldrums. Olofsson replaced Artturi Lehkonen on the top unit Saturday, but they still didn't manage a goal.

Trevor Moore, RW, Los Angeles Kings (available in 97.2%): With an injured Anze Kopitar, the Kings stuck to their five-forward power-play guns, moving Moore up to the top unit. That means neither Drew Doughty nor Brandt Clarke are getting the access they need on the advantage, even with the team's best forward on the sidelines.

Ridly Greig, C, Ottawa Senators (available in 97.8%): A mainstay on the top unit since Brady Tkachuk was injured, we can probably skip Greig on rosters for now. If this power-play unit heats up though, he can be a streaming option.

Dmitry Orlov, D, San Jose Sharks (available in 93.7%): John Klingberg is considered day-to-day, but now we have the answer about who gets to quarterback the advantage in his absence.

Nick Schmaltz, RW, Utah Mammoth (available in 31.6%): This top unit for the Mammoth has been very steady and offers fantasy appeal all around. Schmaltz is the most available of all of them and he quietly leads the team in shots on goal.

Conor Garland, RW, Vancouver Canucks (available in 44.6%): There have been three players on the ice as part of the units that scored all four Canucks power-play goals this season. Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are no surprises, but Garland has been the third consistent presence.

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights (available in 28.3%): As mentioned at the top of this column, Theodore slides into Mark Stone's spot on the top power-play unit as Stone is out for a couple of weeks.

Alex Iafallo, LW, Winnipeg Jets (available in 96.7%): With Cole Perfetti still expected out for a few weeks, it may be time to consider streaming in Iafallo if you need some power-play help. He has what is likely Perfetti's role on the top unit and has been picking up more than his fair share of stats.

Droppables

Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (rostered in 62.4%): Appearing on what is essentially the fourth line in some games, Svechnikov isn't getting time on the top power-play unit either. He has been a volume-driven fantasy producer in the past, so without the volume, he isn't going to help your roster.

Brandt Clarke, D, Los Angeles Kings (rostered in 57.6%): As mentioned above in the power-play notes, the Kings are very much committed to a five-forward advantage. That means Clarke doesn't even have the opportunity to compete with Doughty for looks on the top unit. Neither of them will be there.