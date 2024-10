Fantasy women's basketball: Way-too-early rankings for 2025

Open Extended Reactions

It's never too early to look toward next season. Who are the top fantasy women's basketball players for 2025? What does the top 75 look like? Here's our updated rankings heading into next season.

These rankings are based on ESPN's default women's basketball settings, which award one point for each point, assist and rebound, a bonus point for making a 3-pointer, and two points each for blocks and steals.

Rank, Player, Team

1. A'ja Wilson, LV

2. Caitlin Clark, IND

3. Napheesa Collier, MIN

4. Breanna Stewart, NY

5. Arike Ogunbowale, DAL

6. Satou Sabally, DAL

7. Angel Reese, CHI

8. Sabrina Ionescu, NY

9. Dearica Hamby, LA

10. Jewell Loyd, SEA

11. Rhyne Howard, ATL

12. Natasha Howard, DAL

13. Nneka Ogwumike, SEA

14. Jonquel Jones, NY

15. Kahleah Copper, PHO

16. Alyssa Thomas, CON

17. Aliyah Boston, IND

18. Brittney Griner, PHO

19. Jackie Young, LV

20. Skylar Diggins-Smith, SEA

21. Kelsey Plum, LV

22. Tina Charles, ATL

23. DeWanna Bonner, CON

24. Ezi Magbegor, SEA

25. Odyssey Sims, LA

26. Marina Mabrey, CON

27. Kelsey Mitchell, IND

28. Allisha Gray, ATL

29. Ariel Atkins, WAS

30. Natasha Cloud, PHO

31. Diana Taurasi, PHO (Taurasi hasn't officially retired)

32. Kayla McBride, MIN

33. Alanna Smith, MIN

34. Chennedy Carter, CHI

35. Kamilla Cardoso, CHI

36. Teaira McCowan, DAL

37. Jordin Canada, LA

38. Brionna Jones, CON

39. Courtney Williams, MIN

40. DiJonai Carrington, CON

41. Shakira Austin, WAS

42. NaLyssa Smith, IND

43. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, NY

44. Rickea Jackson, LA

45. Brittney Sykes, WAS

46. Elizabeth Williams, CHI

47. Cameron Brink, LA

48. Chelsea Gray, LV

49. Stefanie Dolson, WAS

50. Bridget Carleton, MIN

51. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, ATL

52. Monique Billings, DAL

53. Tyasha Harris, CON

54. Sophie Cunningham, PHO

55. Courtney Vandersloot, NY

56. Aaliyah Edwards, WAS

57. Lexie Brown, LA

58. Jordan Horston, SEA

59. Myisha Hines-Allen, WAS

60. Rebecca Allen, PHO

61. Karlie Samuelson, WAS

62. Tiffany Hayes, LV

63. Aari McDonald, LA

64. Julie Vanloo, WAS

65. Gabby Williams, SEA

66. Maddy Siegrist, DAL

67. Temi Fagbenle, IND

68. Alysha Clark, LV

69. Leonie Fiebich, NY

70. Aerial Powers, ATL

71. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, WAS

72. Emily Engstler, WAS

73. Lindsay Allen, CHI

74. Dana Evans, CHI

75. Natasha Mack, PHO