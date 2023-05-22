Julien Laurens explains why Lionel Messi returned from his PSG suspension early and what it means for his status with the club next season. (1:57)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will lead his side against Australia in a friendly in Beijing next month with his first visit to China in six years set to spark a mass scramble for tickets.

The Argentina embassy in China said on Monday that the World Cup winners would play Australia on June 15, bringing Messi to the country for the first time since 2017.

La Albiceleste defeated the Socceroos 2-1 on their way to the World Cup title in 2022, with coach Lionel Scaloni later describing the game as Argentina's most difficult in Qatar.

June's friendly will mark the seventh time Messi, 35, has visited China and comes at a time when his future at Paris Saint-Germain is the subject of intense speculation. A source close to the player has told Reuters he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal next season.

Messi has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to China, which has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men's national team.

Since his first China trip in 2005, Messi has played for Argentina or his former club Barcelona in friendlies. The Spanish side beat Beijing Guoan 3-0 in a friendly in 2010.