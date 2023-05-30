Sebastian Salazar breaks down what he thinks new sporting director Matt Crocker is doing with the USMNT's head coaching search. (1:04)

The United States men's soccer team will play a pair of friendlies against Germany and Ghana in October.

The 13th-ranked U.S. will host No. 14-ranked Germany on Oct. 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, before playing No. 60 Ghana three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

The U.S. has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host. Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the USSF announced that Anthony Hudson was leaving his role as interim manager of the USMNT to take a new role, and will be replaced by assistant B.J. Callaghan.

Hudson has been coach since January following the expiration of former manager Gregg Berhalter's contract in the days following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Berhalter led the U.S. to the round of 16, where they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.