Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is edging closer to a move to Liverpool after being given permission to undergo a medical, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Monday that Liverpool want to sign the 24-year-old before he joins up with Argentina ahead of the June 15 friendly against Australia in China

According to sources, Liverpool have held constructive talks with Brighton and Mac Allister is expected to become Liverpool's first major signing of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have made the recruitment of at least two midfielders their priority this summer following the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the Anfield contracts.

Sources added that Liverpool also retain an interest in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone.