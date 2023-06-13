Steven Gerrard has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa in October. Francois Nel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is in talks to become the new manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, sources have told ESPN.

Gerrard has travelled to Saudi Arabia for face-to-face negotiations, which are set to continue on Tuesday.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager is weighing up a two-year contract worth around £9 million per year.

Sources have told ESPN the agreement would also give Gerrard responsibility for choosing foreign transfer targets.

Al Ettifaq finished the season seventh in the Saudi Pro League. Gerrard, who made more than 700 appearances as a Liverpool player between 1998 and 2015, has been out of work since being sacked by Villa in October.

Saudi Pro League teams are engaging in an aggressive recruitment strategy this summer, six months on from Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Al Nassr following his release from Manchester United.

As well as Gerrard, Saudi clubs are also targeting Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and Fulham manager Marco Silva. Sources have told ESPN that there are even plans to lure Jose Mourinho from AS Roma.

Premier League players including Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Jesse Lingard are also on the radar.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced it has taken ownership of the country's four biggest football clubs.

PIF, which owns a majority stake in Newcastle United, will take control of Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema has joined Saudi champions Al Ittihad on a three-year deal after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.