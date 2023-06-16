Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says he is "happy" that Lionel Messi will move to a city that will treat him well. (0:33)

Lionel Messi is "eager" to begin the next chapter of his career when he moves to Major League Soccer after a return to Barcelona did not materialise as he hoped.

Messi, 35, announced last week his decision to join Inter Miami CF once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and said he is ready for the challenge that awaits him in the U.S.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I'm well," he told Argentinian TV Publica. "Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona].

"We're happy with the decision we have taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change."

A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Messi had offers to return to former club Barcelona as well as a possible move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, but ultimately decided to join co-owner David Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS.

"[The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing," Messi added. "We're happy."

Messi, who revealed this week he has no plans to play at the 2026 World Cup, is not slowing down.

The Argentina captain scored the fastest goal of his international career, netting after 79 seconds as the Albiceleste beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday.

"If I'm being honest, had we not won the World Cup, I would no longer be playing for the national team," Messi said. "I can't leave the national team as a world champion. I want to enjoy this."

Di Yin/Getty Images

Messi had lost three straight finals with Argentina before lifting the Copa America in 2021 after defeating bitter rivals Brazil in the final.

No player had more pressure heading into the World Cup in Qatar than Messi.

"I didn't cry but I suffered a lot," Messi said of those lost finals. "I had very hard times, but I always had the desire to win something with the national team. I knew in my mind that I would achieve it.

"Even if I didn't, I had to try. Having won everything at individual and club level, not to have been able to [win a major title] with the national team would have meant that I would be missing something."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was sensational in Qatar and was voted the player of the tournament after his seven goals and three assists in seven appearances helped Argentina win their first world title in 36 years.

"I enjoyed the [Qatar] World Cup more than the previous ones because I knew it could be my last," he said. "I had complete confidence in the group."

Despite all the titles, goals and records, Messi would like to be remembered as a good guy.

"I want to be remembered as a good person, above all, more than the sporting side," he said.