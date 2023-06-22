Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate whether or not Wrexham are more popular in the States than MLS. (1:55)

Wrexham have learned their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign in League Two after securing promotion back to the English Football League (EFL) last season.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will start their EFL campaign with a home game against Milton Keynes Dons on Aug. 5.

Wrexham will then face a three-game stretch in a week when they travel to AFC. Wimbledon (Aug. 12) before hosting Walsall (Aug. 15) and Swindon Town (Aug. 19).

Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the EFL following a 15-year absence as National League champions after ending the season with a record 111 points.

Notts County were Wrexham's closest rivals in the National League last season after finishing second and earned promotion to League Two through the playoffs.

In March, Wrexham edged County 3-2 in a dramatic game which saw former Manchester United and England goalkeeper save a 97th-minute penalty to set up his team for promotion.

Wrexham face an away trip to County on Oct. 28 before welcoming them to the Racecourse Ground on Feb. 17.

Before the start of the new season, Wrexham are set to play summer friendlies in the U.S., with matches scheduled against Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on July 19, LA Galaxy II at their home in Carson, California on July 22 and Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Leicester City have learned their schedule for life in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Leicester will be playing in the second-tier of English football for the first time since 2014 despite being crowned Premier League champions seven years ago.

They begin their 2023-24 campaign by welcoming Coventry City to the King Power Stadium on Aug. 6 before facing Cardiff City and Rotherham United the following week.

United States stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson start their Championship season at Leeds with a home game against Cardiff on Aug. 6.

Both clubs have still not appointed a permanent manager ahead of the new campaign as they look to bounce back to the Premier League.