Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Declan Rice after submitting a third offer for the midfielder of £100 million ($127.1m) plus £5m ($6.3m) in add-ons, sources have told ESPN.

Arsenal and West Ham remain in negotiations over the payment structure and total fee, sources have told ESPN, with West Ham wanting £100m up front with £10m in add-ons.

The north London club have agreed personal terms with Rice, sources added.

West Ham have long expected Rice, who has one year left on his contract, to leave this summer after guiding the club to the Europa Conference League title earlier this month.

Arsenal had their opening two offers for Rice rejected, sources told ESPN, including a bid last week of £75m plus £15m in add-ons.

Manchester City have also shown keen interest in Rice but saw their opening bid of £80m plus £10m in add-ons rejected.

Manchester United have also been linked to Rice, but there are doubts about whether they can get anywhere near West Ham's valuation.