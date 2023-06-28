Rob Dawson gives the latest on Declan Rice's future amidst bids from Manchester City and Arsenal for the West Ham midfielder. (2:16)

Brighton's Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with several Premier League rivals. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd, Chelsea eyeing Brighton's Caicedo

Chelsea are preparing to open talks with Brighton over a move for midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues believe that personal terms won't be an issue in their approach, with the 21-year-old already keen on making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo was on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs in January but stayed at the Amex Stadium with a promise that he would be allowed to explore a move away if interest in his signature resurfaced in the summer.

Competition is expected to arrive from Manchester United, with Sky Sports reporting that the club is also interested in the Ecuador international.

Previous reports have indicated that it would take an offer of around £80 million to persuade manager Roberto De Zerbi's side to part ways with his star midfielder, who played in 37 of 38 Premier League matches last season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo is being considered as a potential reinforcement by Barcelona, according to Sport. Parejo, 34, has just one year left on his contract with the Yellow Submarine and was previously linked with Barcelona. The Blaugrana remain on the lookout for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to join Inter Miami CF.

- Talks are continuing between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for defender Lucas Hernandez, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. PSG are keen to land the 27-year-old, and it is reported that the Bundesliga champions are willing to move him on if they receive an offer of €45m. Hernandez's last match was for France at the World Cup against Australia, where he suffered an ACL tear that left him out for the remainder of the campaign.

- Juventus are willing to move on midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. After a difficult season saw the 30-year-old play just 172 minutes after joining from Manchester United as a free agent, the report indicates that the Bianconeri are ready to call time on his second spell at the club, and are now looking at Chelsea's Cesare Casadei as a potential replacement.

- Clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, reports Relevo. Manager Xavi Hernandez is reported to be looking to offload the 26-year-old this summer, but despite interest in his signature from multiple sides, his preference is believed to be to remain at the Camp Nou. He has also previously been linked with Chelsea, as well as a potential return to the Serie A.

- Internazionale are keen on Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 20-year-old has recently been linked with AC Milan, but Inter could now challenge their rivals for his signature, while Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have also surfaced in the race for him. Musah was a standout performer for both club and country last season.