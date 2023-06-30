Christophe Galtier was appointed Paris Saint-Germain head coach in 2022. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs, Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme told The Associated Press.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning, Bonhomme said.

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club's owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

In a statement released by his lawyer to French media, Galtier said he was "stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory" report and said he would take unspecified legal actions.