Transfer Talk: Al Nassr swoop in on Man United target Onana

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Al Nassr scupper Man Utd's keeper plans

Al Nassr have presented an enticing offer to Andre Onana as they look to contend with Manchester United for the in-demand goalkeeper, reports CBS Sports.

The 27-year-old Internazionale keeper was a stand-out performer as the Nerazzurri reached last season's Champions League final, garnering interest from Man United and Chelsea as both Premier League clubs look for new No 1s.

However, Al Nassr has now reportedly prioritised the signing of the Cameroon international, with current keeper David Ospina expected to miss a substantial part of the upcoming season due to an injury.

The Saudi side were previously linked with a move for United incumbent David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of June. However, in a major blow to the plans of United coach Erik ten Hag, Al Nassr have now turned their attentions to Onana.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli's Kim Min-Jae is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old defender is set to undergo a medical in Germany on Wednesday after agreeing personal terms with the Bundesliga club over a week ago. Following this, the Bavarian giants will trigger the South Korea international's release clause and he is expected to sign a contract until June 2028.

- Villarreal will target Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez as they look to replace Aston Villa-bound Pau Torres, Relevo reports. Spurs will reportedly part ways with the 27-year-old centre-back for €15 million, with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Spartak Moscow all interested in the Colombia international.

- Paris Saint-Germain are racing ahead of Chelsea in the pursuit of Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, reports the Guardian. The 21-year-old midfielder has been identified as a potential replacement for Mason Mount, who is set to join Manchester United, as well as attracting interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona. However, the Ligue 1 champions are ramping up their efforts to sign the Spain under-21 international, who scored 11 goals and provided four assists in LaLiga last season.

- Free agent Wilfried Zaha is keeping his options open after agreeing terms with no less than four clubs, according to Sky Sports. Crystal Palace want to extend his stay at Selhurst Park and have offered a four-year deal, while Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al Nassr have all agreed personal terms in principle with the Ivory Coast international.