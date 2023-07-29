Women's World Cup Daily: France edge Brazil to top Group F

Marissa Lordanic reacts to the news that Sam Kerr expects to be available for Australia's game against Canada after a left calf muscle injury. (1:41)

The 2023 Women's World Cup is in full swing, and these daily files will give you the latest reporting from around the tournament as well as betting lines, what-to-watch-for information and best reads.

The lead: France edge Brazil to take control of Group F

The incredible unbeaten streak continues. France had never lost against Brazil before this match, and their 12th encounter was no different with a 1-0 victory. It is now seven wins and five draws in favour of the French, but more importantly Les Bleues have gained the all important top spot in Group F ahead of the last group game against Panama on Wednesday.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2 - Brazil 2 1 0 1 +3 3 3 - Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Panama 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

The two oldest and most experienced players in the team, Eugenie Le Sommer, 34, and Wendie Renard, 33, were the heroes with a goal in each half in a game dominated by their team in a much-improved performance from the 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

It must have felt like a home match for Brazil with their wonderful support in full voice, but despite the samba vibes and the momentum from their great win against Panama (4-0), they never really got their game going against a France team under huge pressure after their opening display.

With the two teams going toe-to-toe with 4-4-2 formations, an open game always seemed likely, and it delivered. It was intense, it was mad end-to-end action at times and while France deserved to win, they almost let it slip by conceding an equaliser to Debinha in the second half.

France coach Hervé Renard kisses winning goal scorer Wendie Renard at full time. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

But maybe the return of the famous tight white shirt on coach Hervé Renard brought his winning luck back, too. After two games in a row without scoring (Australia in a friendly and Jamaica) for the first time in six years, it was far more convincing from the French. Grace Geyoro was fantastic in midfield, playing like a Brazilian in the way she bossed the game; Maelle Lakrar was solid at the back and Wendie Renard, who was doubtful due to a calf problem and only passed fit a few hours before kick off, scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

For Le Sommer, it was a more usual feeling. She opened the scoring with her 90th goal for France on her 181st cap, showing again what an amazing striker she is.

France now know they only need a point against Panama to secure a place in the knockout rounds. -- Julien Laurens

News of the day

Walsh avoids serious ACL injury

England midfielder Keira Walsh has avoided an ACL injury but is still a major doubt for the rest of the Women's World Cup.

Walsh injured her right knee in England's 1-0 win over Denmark in Sydney on Friday, but a statement issued on Saturday allayed fears she had suffered the most serious prognosis.

Walsh is regarded as one of the world's best players, and her transfer last summer from Manchester City to Barcelona is still a world-record transfer.

Walsh formed the key midfield partnership with Georgia Stanway which guided England to the Euros win last summer, and with England already battling a lengthy injury list with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all injured, Walsh's injury is a further setback. -- Tom Hamilton.

Caicedo fit to face Germany

Colombia coach Nelson Abadia said forward Linda Caicedo is "fine" for Sunday's game against Germany and that the scare in training in midweek was down to the impact of being at her first World Cup.

Caicedo, 18, keeled over on Thursday and received medical treatment on the pitch, setting alarm bells ringing, although she was eventually able to complete the session.

"The episode with Linda was related a little to tiredness and to the stress of making her debut in the World Cup," Abadia said. "She has played in younger age group World Cups, but a senior World Cup comes with increased demands and she is just 18, she is still a girl as far as football goes. But there is no problem with Linda. She is fine."

Asked if she was definitely available to face Germany, he added: "She has totally overcome the problem. We have 24 hours before the game to make a decision, but she is fine. She is a very important player for us."

Real Madrid forward Caicedo played in the U17 and U20 World Cups last year, while she was also named Player of the Tournament at the Copa America last summer. She was on target in Colombia's opening win against South Korea. -- Sam Marsden

Linda Caicedo will be able to play against Germany. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Spain insist no issues with World Cup lodgings

Spain insist logistics were behind their decision to leave their World Cup base in Palmerston North and head to Wellington for the next week, sources tell ESPN.

ESPN reported on Friday that the move was fuelled by a lack of things for the players and their families to do in the area, especially in the evenings.

"We have all been absolutely happy in Palmerston North," a spokesperson for the Spanish team told ESPN, citing other reasons for the change. "We moved to be closer to the stadium and because if we top Group C after our match against Japan, we will also play in Wellington. Our base has been amazing, and Massey University has been the best place to train everyday."

Palmerston is two hours north of Wellington by bus and a short flight from Auckland. La Roja, who have already qualified for the round of 16, are guaranteed to play their games in those two cities until the semifinals, if they progress that far. -- Sam Marsden

Today in USWNT camp

Ertz is vital to this US team, but it's just as important that the team is balanced regardless of which position she plays. Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The road to a World Cup title is riddled with detours and alternate routes. Such a path may still get a team to its ultimate destination, just not in the way that was originally planned. So it is proving for the U.S. women's national team, especially when it comes to its lineup choices in midfield and defense.

Jeff Carlisle reports from Auckland on the Julie Ertz dilemma that could ruin the USWNT's defense of their World Cup crown. Just what is her best position for this team, and how can coach Vlatko Andonovski fill the gaps left behind?

Sights and sounds

Sweden thrash Italy to qualify for knockout rounds

If you are going to stop Sweden, who are now safely through to the round of 16, then you will have to learn how to defend their set plays. Three of their goals in Saturday's 5-0 win over Italy in Group G came from corners, with defender Amanda Ilestedt scoring two of them to take her tally to three in the tournament. Fridolina Rolfo turned home another at the back post, while Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist scored from open play.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sweden 2 2 0 0 +6 6 2 - Italy 2 1 0 1 -4 3 3 - South Africa 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 - Argentina 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Doing the most damage, though, is left-back Jonna Andersson, whose in-swinging deliveries are causing teams a huge amount of problems. It was her delivery -- and Ilestedt's header -- which secured a 90th-minute win over South Africa in the opener.

Italy had actually started well at Wellington Regional Stadium, known locally as the Cake Tin. Sofia Cantore drew two early saves from Zecira Musovic as the Azzurri set about following up their win over Argentina with another three points. They lost their way in the seven minutes before half-time, though, with Ilestedt and Rolfo both netting from corners before Blackstenius added the third. Another Andersson corner was turned home by Ilestedt just after the break, with Blomqvist adding the fifth late on.

Sweden are through with a game to spare; Italy will seek consolation in the fact they still have their fate in their own hands going into Wednesday's deciding game against South Africa. -- Sam Marsden

Sweden have won both of their opening two matches at the Women's World Cup. Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Notable injuries continue to plague the Women's World Cup

The sight of Keira Walsh being stretchered off in the 35th minute of England's 1-0 win over Denmark was a hammer blow for both player and country, but also for the tournament overall, as yet another important player has been sidelined.

England are waiting to learn the severity of Walsh's injury, but whenever you see a player crumble to the ground with their knee buckling beneath them, your mind immediately heads to the worst case scenario. Those terrifying three letters -- ACL -- were already hovering over this tournament before a ball was kicked with Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Christen Press and Catarina Macario (USA), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France), Janine Beckie (Canada), Beth Mead and Leah Williamson (England) all absent. It's a talented, and lengthy, list.

Thankfully for Walsh, it has been confirmed there is no ACL injury.

The players here at the World Cup are also bearing the brunt of a brutal workload, with many players only getting a week or two max off after the end of the 2022-23 domestic seasons in Europe. More breaks was something that the European Club Association (ECA) and FIFPro (the global players' union) argued against in the build-up to the tournament, calling for longer rest periods. It'll be something at the forefront of negotiations ahead of the next World Cup in 2027, but we're seeing a worrying number of injuries already at this competition.

Sam Kerr missed Australia's first two matches with a calf injury identified during a training session, while her teammates Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik sat out their second match with concussion. Elsewhere, France's Wendie Renard has also suffered a calf injury, and Norway's Ada Hegerberg suffered a groin issue in the moments before their match against Switzerland. Germany were without influential midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who missed their 6-0 win over Morocco, and they are without left-back Felicitas Rauch for their second match with a knee injury. We've also seen the first ACL injury in this tournament, suffered by Haiti's Jennyfer Limage against England.

While there were some immediate takes as to how Walsh suffered the injury, with Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevahl saying he thought the pitch in Sydney was too dry -- a theory dismissed by the England management and players alike -- Miedema's tweet perhaps had the most global resonance inside and outside of the game:

Devastating to see the amount of injuries being picked up in this tournament so far...💔



This World Cup should have been played with a 26-player squad to reduce stress on players and to let coaches deal with injuries correctly. #FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 — Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) July 28, 2023

Either way, it's brutal for the players, a huge blow for their teams and to the tournament's detriment that these stars are absent. More needs to be done to protect the players and manage their workloads in the future. -- Tom Hamilton

Australia's Kerr is good to go, says Kerr

Good news for the hosts: Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr is available to play if selected against Canada in the Matildas' must-win final group game.

The captain talked to the media Saturday for the first time since revealing the calf injury that ruled her out of Australia's opening two matches, declaring herself ready. "I'm definitely going to be available, but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition," she told media in Brisbane.

Even the prospect of unleashing Kerr off the bench at a minimum would be enough to soothe some of Australia's anxieties heading into this critical match against the defending Olympic champions. Speaking for the first time about her calf, Kerr joked about the awful timing of the injury. "It's hilarious because I have the biggest calves in the world, so I'm not sure why it decided to play up the day before the World Cup," she said.

She closed her appearance by thanking the team and the nation for their support as she did "everything under the sun" to be back for this clash. -- Marissa Lordanic