The Women's World Cup final between Spain and England is a toss-up, according to oddsmakers in the United States and abroad.

The odds to win the World Cup differed slightly at sportsbooks in the U.S. and United Kingdom, but they were close to even everywhere.

On Wednesday, FanDuel and DraftKings, America's largest sportsbooks, opened Spain and England with the same odds to win Sunday's match.

FanDuel had Spain at --108 and England at -108.

Spain eventually emerged as the small favorite at FanDuel.

Sportsbooks in the U.K., however, opened with the Lionesses as small favorites.

England defeated Australia 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final versus Spain, which knocked off Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday to advance.

Spain and England were among the favorites from the start of the tournament.

Only the U.S. had better odds to win the World Cup at most sportsbooks when the tournament kicked off.

Sunday's final is at 6 a.m. ET, in Sydney.