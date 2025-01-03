Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez took the first step in holding presidential elections at the club on Thursday, calling a board meeting for next week.

Elections to take charge of the LaLiga giants are held every four years, with Pérez having been re-elected unopposed since his return to the club for a second spell in 2009.

The requirements to qualify to stand for Madrid president are strict, including having been a club member for at least 20 years, and being able to personally guarantee 15% of the club's budget.

"Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez, convenes the club's Board of Directors on 7 January 2025, at 5:30pm CET, in order to begin the process of elections for President and Board of Directors for the next four years," the club said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Pérez first became Madrid president in 2000, presiding over the club's "Galactico" era, before resigning in 2006. He returned to the helm in 2009, being elected unopposed, and faced no opposition in 2013, 2017 or 2021.

Florentino Pérez has made the first move in holding presidential elections at Real Madrid. Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

In 2021, the electoral process was concluded after just 13 days.

Pérez has presided over the most successful period in the club's history, winning a total of 37 trophies, including an unprecedented six Champions Leagues in the last decade.

Also on Friday, Real Madrid reached an agreement with Espanyol for Pablo Ramón Parra to play for the club, currently ranked 18th in LaLiga. The Real Madrid Castilla spent last season on loan to C.D. Mirandés.