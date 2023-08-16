Manchester United are in the "final stages" of making a decision on Mason Greenwood's future, the club announced Wednesday.

United were set to make an announcement before the start of the season but it has since been delayed.

Criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped in February, prompting the club to open their own investigation, a process that is now complete.

A statement issued by United on Wednesday read: "Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

"This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

"Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

"We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

"The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason's future."

Greenwood was initially arrested on suspicion of rape in January 2022 following the circulation of images and an audio file on social media.

He was suspended from training and matches by United and has not played for the club since a 1-0 win over West Ham on Jan. 22, 2022.

United's statement continued: "Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders.

This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain.

"We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process."