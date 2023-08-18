Gab Marcotti explains how Chelsea have avoided the financial fair play rules despite spending nearly £1 billion since Todd Boehly has taken over. (2:32)

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Iván Fresneda, sources have told ESPN, but the Real Valladolid defender is waiting to see if Barcelona decide to move for him before taking a decision on his future.

The right-back, 18, gave the green light to joining Barca several weeks ago but opinion within the LaLiga club has been divided on whether they should sign him or not.

Coach Xavi Hernández would prefer a more experienced alternative such as Manchester City's João Cancelo, while newly appointed sporting director Deco favours Fresneda as a longer-term option.

Barca's first-choice in the position was Juan Foyth, but his signing is increasingly unlikely due to his club Villarreal's financial demands. Ronald Araújo started at right-back in Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Getafe on the opening weekend of the LaLiga season, but the Uruguayan will now be absent through injury for a month.

Sources told ESPN that Barca attempting to sign both Cancelo and Fresneda could not be ruled out, if the club's finances allow, but a decision must be made quickly with two weeks until the end of the transfer window and other clubs -- including Chelsea -- keeping tabs on Fresneda's situation.

The Premier League team have been tracking Fresneda for some time and would have no problem paying Valladolid's expected transfer fee of between €8 and 10 million.

Arsenal enquired about the Spain under-19 international during the January transfer window, and sources told ESPN that West Ham have also considered a bid this summer.

Three Portuguese clubs -- Sporting CP, FC Porto and Benfica -- have also shown an interest in Fresneda in recent weeks.

Valladolid were relegated from LaLiga last season and the player is determined to secure a move this summer. His preferred destination would be Barcelona, but he is aware that time is running out and will opt to move elsewhere if Barca fail to act.