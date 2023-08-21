Steve Nicol explains how Tottenham were significantly better than Manchester United in their 2-0 win in the Premier League. (1:33)

Manchester United are keen to sign a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer deadline but first need to trim the squad, sources have told ESPN.

Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams were both left out of the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday and will not be considered by manager Erik ten Hag while their futures are up in the air.

United are working on securing moves for the pair ahead of the deadline on Sept. 1. They would prefer permanent deals rather than loans and any funds raised will be handed to Ten Hag for further reinforcements.

Eric Bailly, who has a year left on his contract, is not training with the first team and is available on a free transfer.

Dean Henderson could also leave Old Trafford before the window closes. The England goalkeeper has been named on the bench for United's first two games of the season because of an injury to Tom Heaton but the 26-year-old remains determined to find regular first-team football in the Premier League.

United will allow Henderson to leave -- possibly on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer -- but not until they sign a replacement.

Man United have spent more than £160m this summer transfer window. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Teenage goalkeeper Radek Vítek was also named on the bench at Tottenham after Harry Maguire was forced to withdraw from the squad with an injury but he is not considered ready to be a regular member of the first team.

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs interested in Henderson, who has also been in talks with Nottingham Forest.

United have spent more than £160 million ($204m) to bring in Mason Mount, André Onana and Rasmus Højlund this summer.

Around £32m has been raised through the departures of Anthony Elanga, Fred, Alex Telles, Matej Kovar and Zidane Iqbal and any additional funds will be used to bid for a midfielder. Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is on the list of target.