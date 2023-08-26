Alejandro Moreno explains why Raheem Sterling will only get better after a strong performance against Luton Town. (1:14)

Premier League clubs have spent a record £1.95 billion ($2.45bn) on players in the summer transfer window, with spending expected to exceed £2bn, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.

The transfer window, which opened on June 14, has already exceeded last year's record £1.92bn with a week remaining until the Sept. 1 deadline, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said.

Two transfers have been for more than £100 million each, with midfielders Moisés Caicedo joining Chelsea and Declan Rice signing for Arsenal, compared to none last summer.

Chelsea, who have signed nine players so far, spent more than $1bn in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

Champions Manchester City signed winger Jérémy Doku for a reported £55m this week, having brought in defender Josko Gvardiol for €90m ($97m) and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for £25m earlier.

Manchester United splashed out £72m on striker Rasmus Højlund, while last year's runners-up Arsenal spent £65m on forward Kai Havertz.

Newcastle United, who finished fourth last season, brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali for £55m and winger Harvey Barnes for £38m.