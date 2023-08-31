Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday, with the England international signing a five-year contract.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but British media reported that Palace would pay United £20 million ($25.3 million), including add-ons.

"Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me," Henderson posted on social media. "This club has been a part of my life since I was a kid."

Henderson was loaned out to Sheffield United from 2018-2020 followed by a year at Nottingham Forest in the 2022-23 season.

He made his only appearance for England in 2020, a 3-0 friendly win over Ireland after replacing Nick Pope at half-time.