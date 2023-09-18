Craig Burley blasts the 'nonsense' of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after their 3-1 loss at home to Brighton. (2:08)

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be out for some time after sustaining an injury during their 3-1 loss at home to Brighton at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday.

United added that the issue is still being assessed but the right back has been ruled out for "several weeks."

According to a report in The Athletic, the England international, who came on in the 85th minute on Saturday, will be out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury.

Wan-Bissaka's problem adds to a growing list of injuries at United, with midfielder Mason Mount and defenders Luke Shaw and Raphaël Varane also sidelined in recent weeks.

United travel to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League Group A game on Wednesday, before visiting Burnley in a Premier League clash on Saturday.