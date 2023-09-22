Germany have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, the German football federation (DFB) announced on Friday, with the former Bayern Munich coach replacing the sacked Hansi Flick.

Flick was dismissed by Germany following their 4-1 defeat to Japan on Sept. 9, leaving the Euro 2024 hosts with a sizable task to rediscover their top form ahead of next summer's tournament.

The DFB said Nagelsmann's deal runs until July 31, 2024, after the country hosts Euro 2024. His assistants will be Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glueck.

"The target is next summer and the Euros, that is a great challenge for me," Nagelsmann told a news conference.

"We take it on with a lot of responsibility. A whole nation behind us and we want to excite them with great football."

"We want to play football with a specific idea. But we also demand attractive football, not just based on results," he added. "A Euros at home with the whole nation behind you. That's is our aim."

Nagelsmann promised Germany's fans would see his team's playing style in their next set of international matches when they visit the United States to play against the United States and Mexico next month.

"How that will look, we hope to see it from the next international matches," he said.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in March and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Nagelsmann was contracted to Bayern through June 2026 but the decision to take over from Flick sees him tear up his remaining contract with the Bundesliga champions and forgo a sizable severance payment.

Flick had taken charge of Germany in August 2021 but endured a miserable time with just 12 wins in 25 matches. Flick's dismissal saw him become the first manager to be sacked by Germany.

After Flick's dismissal, Rudi Voller took interim charge for their friendly against France on Sept. 12, a match Germany won 2-1 with goals from Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

But with Nagelsmann at the helm, his immediate priority will be to get the national team ready for next summer's Euros which will be hosted in Germany.

"We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann as national team coach will make sure that the team creates euphoria among the fans and will be successful at the Euros on a sporting level," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Nagelsmann has previously managed Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern and garnered a reputation as one of the best young managers in world football. He won the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2022.