Open Extended Reactions

Jonas Eidevall has long been pursued by NWSL clubs. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jonas Eidevall is set to be unveiled as San Diego Wave's new head coach in the coming days, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Eidevall resigned from his post as Arsenal women's manager in October, but will head back into management having been lined up by the NWSL franchise as their new coach.

The news was first reported by The Equalizer, and Eidevall will manage the club which was taken over by the Levine Leichtman family in October. Eidevall will take on the role which was vacated by Casey Stoney in June, and then taken on under interim control by Paul Buckle and Landan Donovan.

Eidevall resigned from Arsenal seven matches into the 2024-25 season back in October. He joined the club in 2021 and led them to League Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2024. He led them to top-three finishes in his three seasons at the club and also to the 2023 Champions League semifinals. NWSL franchises were interested in Eidevall even before his Arsenal departure, a source told ESPN.

He will join a Wave side under fresh management and also without Jill Ellis, the former club president who resigned from her role in December to become chief football officer at FIFA. At the Wave, Eidevall will work with United States regulars Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw alongside France international Delphine Cascarino.

ESPN's Emily Keogh contributed to this report.