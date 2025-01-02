Open Extended Reactions

Constant transfer speculation is giving Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso extra motivation to play at his best, according to the United States international.

Cardoso, 23, has thrived with Betis since joining the LaLiga club a year ago from Brazilian outfit Internacional.

Tottenham, AC Milan and Atlético Madrid are widely reported to be interested in the player.

"This [transfer interest] motivates me even more to continue working, evolving and seeking to achieve great goals. It has been a very special year, with a lot of learning and development. I have adapted very well here," Cardoso told Marca.

"I think I have gained more experience, I have improved as an athlete both technically and tactically and I continue to evolve. I am still working to get better and better."

Cardoso has made 19 appearances for Betis this season, including 11 in LaLiga.

Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso started for the United States against Jamaica in November. Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly included Cardoso on a shortlist of potential signings at midfield in the winter transfer window.

Betis president Ángel Haro revealed in September that many clubs were monitoring Cardoso and that his club had reached an agreement so that Tottenham has first refusal on any move for the player.

"I try to stay focused on the now and continue working to help Betis," Cardoso said. "I leave that [transfer negotiations] in the hands of my father and my agent."

Asked about his €80m ($82.6m) release clause, he said: "That figure is scary, but I don't think about it much. I always try to keep calm."

Cardoso, who missed the October international window with a muscular problem, is focused on helping Betis in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Conference League. Betis are ninth in LaLiga.

"Betis has the capacity to be among the top five [in LaLiga]," he said. "Unfortunately this season we've had many injuries that ended up harming the team's rhythm and performance as well. It is not easy to play in three competitions with a short squad due to injuries, but we have a very strong squad to fight for big goals."