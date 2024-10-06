Open Extended Reactions

Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso, and Juventus midfielder Tim Weah have been ruled out of a pair of upcoming friendlies for the U.S. men's national team because of injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Sunday.

The trio have been replaced by Olympique Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann, CF Monterrey forward Brandon Vazquez and Club America winger Alejandro Zendejas.

Balogun appeared to suffer a shoulder injury after scoring in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Rennes, a result that put Monaco top of Ligue 1. Cardoso has been battling an undisclosed muscle ailment for much of the season, which has limited him to eight appearances in all competitions, with just five of those starts. Weah has been dealing with an ankle injury, which has limited him to just four appearances with Juventus.

Tessmann, 23, captained the U.S. men's Olympic team this past summer, and has two caps with the senior team. Tessmann has made five appearances with Lyon since securing a summer move from Serie A side Venezia.

Vazquez has four goals in eight appearances for the USMNT and returns to the U.S. for the first time since the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he scored three goals. He currently plays for Monterrey in Mexico's Liga MX, having tallied three goals in 12 matches this season.

Zendejas, 26, has earned seven caps for the USMNT, and has recorded one goal and one assist for the USMNT, appearing in four matches during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Playing for Club América in Liga MX, he recently returned from injury.