Manchester United have announced that Antony will resume training with the club after a leave of absence to deal with accusations of abusive behaviour made against the footballer.

The 23-year-old returned to the UK from Brazil on Tuesday and voluntarily attended an interview with police in Manchester on Thursday.

Investigations remain ongoing, but as Antony has not been charged with an offence in Brazil or the UK, United have decided he can rejoin the squad.

He will not train on Friday and will not be available for the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the forward will be available for selection going forward.

Antony has denied the accusations made by three women, including his former partner Gabriela Cavallin. United say their decision to reinstate the Brazil winger will be "kept under review."

A statement issued by United on Friday said: "Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

United announced on Sept. 10 that Antony would take time away from the club amid the allegations of assault and abusive behaviour.

Investigations remain ongoing in the UK and Brazil, but he has not been arrested or charged in either country.

Antony attended an interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday but was allowed to return home afterward with no restrictions.

Antony has not played for United since the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3. He has not been called up by the Brazil national team for fixtures against Venezuela and Uruguay in October.