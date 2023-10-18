Open Extended Reactions

Goals from Lieke Martens and Sandy Baltimore were more than enough to cancel out any hopes Manchester United had of progressing to the Women's Champions League group stages after their spirited fight-back against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg in Manchester leg last week ended at the Parc des Princes with a 4-2 aggregate loss.

United rallied for a 1-1 draw in England, but fell victim to a 3-1 loss to the Parisiens on Tuesday that sees Marc Skinner's team fail to reach the group stage of the competition at their first time of asking.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Just as they had in the first leg, PSG started strongly with the visitors unable to deal with the pace of Tabitha Chawinga. The Malawi international had a hand in the first goal as she raced down the wing and shot on goal with Mary Earps' save spilled back into the path of Martens to score.

United started the second half with the same spirit they showed at home and restored parity 70 seconds after the restart when Lisa Naalsund lashed Geyse's cross into the back of the net.

All of 72 seconds later, PSG were back in front after Chawinga had once more charged down the wing with the ball, leaving her markers for dust as she dribbled to the byline and crossed into the box for Martens finish with ease.

Any chance of a comeback for United was quashed less than 10 minutes later when Baltimore added a third for the hosts, capping off a solo run with a strike that flashed around Earps' goal and found its way in via the opposite post.

United had a goal chalked off for a foul in the build-up that highlighted their frustrations over the two legs, brought on largely from their inexperience.

United are the second English team to be knocked out of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds by French opposition after Paris FC dispatched Arsenal in the first round, leaving Chelsea as the sole WSL representative.

The draw for the group stage takes place on Friday.