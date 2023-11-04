Open Extended Reactions

Germany women's national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has stepped down with immediate effect, with the German Football Association's (DFB) board of directors approving the decision in a meeting on Saturday.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea and lost 2-1 to Colombia to crash out of the recent Women's World Cup at the group stage, the worst-ever result at the tournament for one of the world's traditional superpowers in the game.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"After close analysis of the Germany women's national team's disappointing exit at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, everyone agreed that the team needs a fresh start in terms of its leadership," the DFB said in a statement.

Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the final of the Euro 2022 tournament, where they lost to hosts England.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg oversaw Germany's earliest exit at a Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"I would like to thank Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on behalf of the DFB and also personally for her work over the last few years. During this period, important impetus has been given to women's football," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

"We wish Martina Voss-Tecklenburg all the very best from a personal and sporting perspective."