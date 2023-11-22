Luke Shaw has returned to full training ahead of Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Everton in a boost to manager Erik ten Hag.
Shaw has missed the last three months with a muscle injury but took part in a training session with the first-team squad at Carrington on Wednesday.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
The England defender hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Aug. 19 but could be in line to return at Goodison Park on Sunday.
It's good news for Ten Hag, who has been forced to use Sergio Reguilón, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf and Sofyan Amrabat at left-back in Shaw's absence.
Back-up left-back Tyrell Malacia is yet to feature this season as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
Despite Shaw's comeback, Ten Hag is still having to deal with a long injury list. Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro are not expected back until after Christmas while both Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund picked up injuries in United's last game, a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford.
Jonny Evans is sidelined after suffering a muscle injury in the 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen and goalkeeper André Onana picked up a back problem playing for Cameroon during the international break.
Onana returned to the UK on Sunday and is being assessed by United's medical staff ahead of the trip to Everton. A source close to Onana has told ESPN that the 27-year-old expects to be fit to play at Goodison.
If Onana isn't ready, Ten Hag would have to give a United debut to No. 2 goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, a £4.3 million ($5.4m) summer signing from Fenerbahce.