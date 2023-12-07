Julien Laurens gives the latest on Paul Pogba after the Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone. (1:59)

Anti-doping prosecutors in Italy requested a maximum four-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba on Thursday after the 2018 World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone.

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy's anti-doping agency, meaning the case will be tried before the country's anti-doping court.

Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide "substantial assistance" to help investigators.

Paul Pogba rejoined Juventus after leaving Manchester United in 2022. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pogba's initial positive test was announced in September, stemming from an exam that was carried out after Juventus' game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juventus' bench.

Pogba has made no public comments on the case.

"Humanely, I'm sorry for Paul," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said in October.

The doping case is another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United in July 2022. He was ruled out of France's run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season and two this season.

There's also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists -- including by his older brother Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Pogba scored for France in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.