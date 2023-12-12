Football clubs in Greece's top division must play all their matches without fans for the next two months following the severe injuring of a police officer in violence during a volleyball match in Athens last week, its government said on Monday.

All Super League 1 matches will be played behind closed doors until Feb. 12, 2024, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told a weekly briefing on Monday.

The volleyball match in question was between local rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, who are both owned by the football sides of the same name.

Marinakis said the measure might also apply to some European fixtures at home and could be extended beyond Feb. 12, if top league football teams fail by that date to take relevant action, such as installing cameras and systems of electronic identification for their fans at the stadiums.

Crowd trouble has been commonplace in Greek football in recent times. Photo by KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

During the volleyball game on Thursday, a 31-year-old police officer was critically injured by a flare in violent clashes.

In Greece, fights between football fans and clubs are frequent on and off the pitch before or after a game and the government has been trying to reform football.

More than 400 people had been briefly detained over Thursday's incident which Greek police said was a "murderous attack" of hooligans on riot police, including the officer who remains in a critical condition in hospital

Evidence collected helped police track down an 18-year-old man, who confessed to joining the group which attacked the police and to throwing the flare which injured the officer, a police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The arrested man was expected to testify before a public prosecutor on Thursday, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

"For years, criminals in the guise of fans have been committing serious crimes by critically injuring and killing [people]," Marinakis said. "Neither athletes, nor fans should they suffer from the murderous behaviour of criminal gangs and the pathetic tolerance of a tiny minority of fans," he added.

Last August, AEK Athens fan Michalis Katsouris was stabbed to death in violent clashes before a Champions League match between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb.

Following another incident, the death of a 19-year-old fan, Alkis Kampanos, in rival clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki last year, Greece tightened rules over football clubs, imposed heavier penalties and increased police controls.

Last Tuesday, Greek referees announced a boycott over what they consider dangerous working conditions. No games were played in the Super League last weekend as a result.