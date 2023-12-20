Liverpool cruises into the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a dominant 5-1 winning performance against West Ham at Anfield. (2:05)

Nine-time champions Liverpool will play Fulham in their Carabao Cup semifinal in January, while Championship side Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea.

The draw was held moments after Liverpool's 5-1 rout of West Ham United on Wednesday to claim the last of the fourth berths.

The semifinal first legs will be played the week of Jan. 8, and the second legs beginning Jan. 22. The final is Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool clinched a record-19th semifinal berth, and their nine League Cup titles are also a record.